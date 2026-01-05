'Shameful, blatant negation of justice': Opposition leaders question SC verdict denying bail to Umar, Sharjeel

Several Opposition leaders on Monday questioned the Supreme Court order denying bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the case related to an alleged conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Umar and Sharjeel, both activists and former scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were denied bail by the apex court, observing that the prosecution materials showed a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The top court, however, ordered the release of five other activists and co-accused in the case -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

Calling the SC order shocking, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary M A Baby raised questions regarding the apex court's observation that the activists' incarceration without trial for over five years has not crossed "constitutional impermissibility."

"The court's statement that 'continued detention has not crossed constitutional impermissibility to override the statutory embargo as against them' is a travesty of justice. Is languishing in jail for five years, without any possibility of trial starting, not a violation of the fundamental right to life and liberty?" he asked in a post on X.

Baby said this ruling effectively enables the BJP government's "repressive tactics of targeting voices of dissent."

He also pointed out that, at the same time, convicted sex offender Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted parole for the 15th time by the court.

"At the same time, convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of jail today on his 15th parole since his conviction in 2017. This is shameful and unacceptable!" he added.