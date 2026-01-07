Bihar jewellery shops ban customers with covered faces, sparking political row

PATNA: A fresh political row has erupted in Bihar following jewellery shop owners’ decision to deny entry to customers with covered faces, including those wearing hijabs and niqabs. This is the first time such a measure has been implemented in the state.

Shop owners have stated that the move is intended to prevent crime, but the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has vehemently opposed it, calling it unconstitutional and an attack on the religious sentiments of a particular community.

RJD spokesperson Ezaz Ahmad said the move hurt religious sentiments and amounted to an attempt to curtail the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution. He blamed the BJP-RSS for the decision.

The RJD leader warned that the measure could weaken the constitutional and secular fabric of the country. “The government should immediately intervene and speak to the jewellery shop owners who have taken such a decision. There may be other measures to prevent crime,” he added.