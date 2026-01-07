Bihar jewellery shops ban customers with covered faces, sparking political row

PATNA: A fresh political row has erupted in Bihar following jewellery shop owners’ decision to deny entry to customers with covered faces, including those wearing hijabs and niqabs. This is the first time such a measure has been implemented in the state.
Shop owners have stated that the move is intended to prevent crime, but the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has vehemently opposed it, calling it unconstitutional and an attack on the religious sentiments of a particular community.
RJD spokesperson Ezaz Ahmad said the move hurt religious sentiments and amounted to an attempt to curtail the fundamental right to religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution. He blamed the BJP-RSS for the decision.
The RJD leader warned that the measure could weaken the constitutional and secular fabric of the country. “The government should immediately intervene and speak to the jewellery shop owners who have taken such a decision. There may be other measures to prevent crime,” he added.
The All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIGJF) announced on Tuesday that customers whose faces are covered with hijabs, burqas, scarves, helmets, or similar items will not be allowed inside jewellery showrooms unless their faces are visible. Under the new rule, buyers will be permitted entry only after proper facial identification. Bihar is the first state in the country to implement such a statewide decision, the AIGJF said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ashok Kumar Verma, state president of AIGJF, said the decision aims to prevent crimes such as theft, robbery, and dacoity in jewellery shops. “There have been instances when criminals with covered faces committed crimes,” he added.
AIGJF office-bearers expressed concern over rising incidents of robbery and dacoity in jewellery showrooms. “We have numerous examples of criminals entering shops with faces covered and escaping with jewellery,” they told the media.
They also noted that the rising prices of gold and silver, combined with these crimes, have increased the risk to shop owners. “It becomes difficult for investigating agencies to identify criminals if their faces are covered,” they said.
However, Verma clarified that the intention is not to ban burqas, hijabs, or scarves. “Customers should show their faces for security reasons. Their faces must be visible while shopping,” he said, adding that the rule applies to men as well.
He also emphasised that no shop staff will forcibly remove hijabs or burqas. “Shop owners will politely request customers to show their faces,” he said, adding that the decision was taken after consultations with police officers.
Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar courted controversy after removing the hijab of a woman doctor while handing over her appointment letter at an official function in the state capital last month. The CM’s actions drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, both within Bihar and beyond.