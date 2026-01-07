Census 2027: First phase involving house listings to take place from April 1

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday took another step forward in conducting the Census of India 2027, which will kick off with house listings between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027.

As per the formal notification issued on Wednesday, the governments of states and Union territories (UT) will carry out ‘the House Listing and Housing Census’ from April 1 to September 30, 2026. It is the first phase of the census, recording details about houses and basic amenities, but not people.

Earlier, on June 16, 2025, the government had notified in the gazette that Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases.

The second phase -- population enumeration (PE) -- will be held in February 2027. In the UT of Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the PE will instead take place in September 2026 due to climatic conditions prevailing there. In this phase demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.