Congress to expand its law, human rights and RTI department at district level across country

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday announced its plan to expand its Law, Human Rights and RTI Department at all the district levels across the country.

The unit will be a team of at least five prominent lawyers in each administrative district to coordinate the activities and litigate on behalf of the party.

The department will also set up a ‘Rapid Response Force’ in each state with at least five prominent lawyers who will take up the legal matters in the court for the party in their respective states.

The announcement was made by the Law, Human Rights and RTI Department chairman of Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He said that under the party’s expansion programme spearheaded by the senior leadership including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the department would also be setting up units at the district level. “They will be our eyes and ears on the ground,” he said in a briefing about the lawyers to be appointed at the district level.