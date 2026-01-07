Consider ‘1-time magnanimity’ for Ashoka varsity professor: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested that the Haryana government may consider showing a “one-time magnanimity” towards Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who faces criminal charges for allegedly posting two contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, regarding the issue of granting sanction for prosecution.

The observation came from a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed the court that though the chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction had yet been granted by the Haryana government.

The apex court observed that if the competent authority chooses to take a lenient view, the matter could be closed, in which case the court would not need to examine the merits. Raju requested more time to obtain instructions on whether the state government is inclined not to grant sanction as a one-time magnanimity.

The CJI remarked that the court expects Mahmudabad to behave responsibly during this period. “The issue can be given a burial or closed as a one-time magnanimity. We are quite sure he will behave responsibly,” the bench said. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, submitted that there is nothing significant in the matter and agreed with the top court’s suggestion.