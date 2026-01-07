CPM MP Brittas asks Jaishankar to take up baby Ariha’s repatriation during German chancellor’s visit

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) John Brittas has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking urgent diplomatic intervention to secure the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah, an Indian citizen who has remained in foster care in Germany for over four and a half years.

In his letter, Brittas highlighted that Ariha continues to remain under the custody of German Child Services even after the German hospital concerned has categorically ruled out any evidence of abuse and a court-appointed psychologist has recommended restoration of parental custody.

He also noted that Ariha is a passport-holding Indian citizen whose rights to family life, cultural identity, language and religion - guaranteed under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child - are being violated.

His letter to the external affairs minister comes ahead of the scheduled visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s two-day visit to India on January 12-13. German authorities took custody of Ariha Shah on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, following allegations of physical abuse of the minor.