DMK, INDIA bloc exposed as anti-Hindu: Piyush Goyal on Madras HC order on Thiruparankundram lamp lighting

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday welcomed the Madras High Court order on lighting of lamp on the ‘deepathoon’ atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai and mounted a sharp attack on the DMK and INDIA bloc, claiming they had been exposed as anti-Hindu.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters, Goyal termed the order a “slap on the face of the appeasement policy” of the INDIA bloc and a “victory of the Hindu religion”. Goyal, who is BJP’s election in-charge for the TN Assembly polls, said the court had recognised the ritual as an ancient practice and rejected the DMK-led state government’s argument that it posed law and order concerns.

“There was no problem in the past in this religious tradition but the DMK wanted to stop this citing law and order issues just because of its appeasement politics solely aimed at one community,” Goyal alleged.

“The two judges have given a conclusive direction that this is an age-old practice. This is a matter of the Hindu religion and sentiments of the local people. The practice has been going on for centuries,” he said.