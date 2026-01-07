HCs’ reply on gender sensitisation panels sought

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the registrars general of all high courts to submit status reports on the constitution of gender sensitisation and internal complaints committees (GSICC) aimed at preventing sexual harassment of women and transgender persons.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a writ petition seeking directions for the effective implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines, including the setting up of internal complaints committees across high courts and district courts of the country.
“Issue notice, the registrars general of the high courts identified shall file respective status reports as to whether committees in gender sensitisation and for taking actions against sexual harassment of women and transgenders person have been constituted in all the high courts/district courts, tribunal courts and other allied courts, as well as the bar associations at all levels,” the court said in its order.
Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the petitioner, submitted a chart before the court showing significant gaps in compliance. “There are seven high courts where no guidelines or regulations were made,” she said.
“The present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution is filed by a woman lawyer practising before various courts across the country, seeking enforcement of her fundamental rights to equality, dignity and a safe working environment within court premises,” she said.
“The petitioner seeks appropriate directions to ensure that all the high courts, district courts, tribunals and other judicial or quasi-judicial bodies establish effective internal mechanisms for prevention and redressal of incidents of harassment against women lawyers, interns, litigants and other court users,” the plea filed by Geeta Rani said.
It said the Supreme Court has already taken proactive steps by constituting the gender sensitisation and internal complaints committee (within the Supreme Court for members of the Bar and for all stakeholders involved).
