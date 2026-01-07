HCs’ reply on gender sensitisation panels sought

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the registrars general of all high courts to submit status reports on the constitution of gender sensitisation and internal complaints committees (GSICC) aimed at preventing sexual harassment of women and transgender persons.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a writ petition seeking directions for the effective implementation of the Vishaka Guidelines, including the setting up of internal complaints committees across high courts and district courts of the country.

“Issue notice, the registrars general of the high courts identified shall file respective status reports as to whether committees in gender sensitisation and for taking actions against sexual harassment of women and transgenders person have been constituted in all the high courts/district courts, tribunal courts and other allied courts, as well as the bar associations at all levels,” the court said in its order.

Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the petitioner, submitted a chart before the court showing significant gaps in compliance. “There are seven high courts where no guidelines or regulations were made,” she said.