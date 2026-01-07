IAF looks to procure six Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is in the process of issuing a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft along with associated ground segments.

The RFI said, "The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure Qty-06 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) along with associated ground segment from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) / Authorised Vendors / Government Sponsored Export Agencies (applicable in case of countries where domestic laws do not permit export by the OEMs)."

This three-part Request for Information (RFI) was issued on January 5.

"The main purpose of the AEW&C is to providelong-rangee radar detection. AEW&C is a system of systems consisting of radar, identification of friend and foe (IFF) system, electronic surveillance measures (ESM), communication support measure (CSM), command and control (C2), battle management system and networking through data links,” the RFI issued on January 5 stated.

The Air Platform has not been specified, but the listed specifications require the aircraft to have a minimum endurance of 10 hours or the capability for mid-air refuelling, a service ceiling of 45,000 feet above sea level and the ability to operate from airfields located at altitudes of around 10,000 feet.