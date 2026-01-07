IAF looks to procure six Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is in the process of issuing a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft along with associated ground segments.
The RFI said, "The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure Qty-06 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) along with associated ground segment from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) / Authorised Vendors / Government Sponsored Export Agencies (applicable in case of countries where domestic laws do not permit export by the OEMs)."
This three-part Request for Information (RFI) was issued on January 5.
"The main purpose of the AEW&C is to providelong-rangee radar detection. AEW&C is a system of systems consisting of radar, identification of friend and foe (IFF) system, electronic surveillance measures (ESM), communication support measure (CSM), command and control (C2), battle management system and networking through data links,” the RFI issued on January 5 stated.
The Air Platform has not been specified, but the listed specifications require the aircraft to have a minimum endurance of 10 hours or the capability for mid-air refuelling, a service ceiling of 45,000 feet above sea level and the ability to operate from airfields located at altitudes of around 10,000 feet.
A large frontier of India requires operations from the high altitude areas to augment the operational requirements.
The sensors are expected to have a full 360-degree scan capable of detecting even the small slow moving targets to hypersonic vehicles, satellite-based navigational and communication aids and protection measures are other requirements.
The IAF currently operates a fleet of five AEW&C, which includes three Russian IL-76s airframes fitted with Israel-manufactured sensors. The other two are DRDO-manufactured Netra Systems, which have been fitted over the Embraer executive jets. DRDO has also completed a third one with the DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems.
The DRDO, on Netra said, “The development trials have been conducted with users fully associated with all the evaluation process. Three aircrafts have been delivered in IOC configuration. Final Operational Clearance (FOC) is in an advanced stage and is likely to be completed.”
As per the DRDO, the AEW&C System consists of sensors mounted on an aircraft, for locating and providing early warning of airborne & sea surface targets and hostile emissions. The system also provides comprehensive information to the controllers on board the aircraft as well as to the ground stations.