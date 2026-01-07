India enters era of 'clean, green highways' with bio-bitumen for road construction: MoS Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India has entered an era of "Clean, Green Highways" following the successful technology transfer of "Bio-Bitumen via Pyrolysis: From Farm Residue to Roads".

The technology is an indigenous innovation jointly developed by CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), New Delhi, and CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Dehradun. Speaking at the technology transfer event held here on Wednesday, Dr Singh said that roads built using this technology would require a lower budget while offering a longer and more sustainable lifespan.

He added that the innovation would also eliminate the risk of environmental pollution. "India’s highways are now transitioning from fossil-fuel dependency to bio-driven, regenerative, and circular economy solutions," he said.

Singh said that shifting to indigenous bio-bitumen could replace imported bitumen worth Rs 25,000–30,000 crore annually. "This day will go down in the history as India enters into an era of 'Clean, Green Highways', with the successful Technology Transfer titled 'Bio-Bitumen via Pyrolysis: From Farm Residue to Roads'," he said.

Describing the initiative as a whole-of-science, whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort, he said it reflected the "Whole-of-Nation approach envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building a Viksit Bharat". He underlined that technologies such as bio-bitumen show how scientific research can directly support national missions such as cleanliness, Atmanirbhar Bharat and economic self-reliance.

Emphasising communication and outreach, he said innovations must be explained in ways that allow wider understanding and adoption by stakeholders. Dr Singh further said that while each of CSIR’s 37 laboratories has its own success stories, the past decade has focused on opening science to citizens, industry and state governments.