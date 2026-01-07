Internet services suspended ahead of farmers’ mahapanchayat against Rajasthan's Hanumangarh ethanol plant

JAIPUR: Farmers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district are once again mobilising against the proposed Dune Ethanol Private Limited factory planned to be set up in the area, with the district administration suspending mobile internet services and imposing prohibitory orders ahead of a farmers’ mahapanchayat scheduled in Sangaria on January 7.
The agitation is being led under the banner of the “Remove ethanol factory – save the region” struggle committee.
Farmer representatives on Tuesday reiterated their demands, calling for the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the ethanol plant. They also demanded the withdrawal of cases allegedly registered against local residents during earlier protests.
Farmers from Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts, along with participants from neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, are expected to attend the mahapanchayat in large numbers.
In view of the anticipated gathering, the district administration has placed Sangaria on high alert. Section 163 has been imposed, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people. The order also bans the carrying of weapons or sticks, holding unauthorised meetings, and using religious places for assemblies.
Citing concerns over law and order, the administration has temporarily suspended mobile internet services in Sangaria tehsil and within a 10-kilometre radius for 30 hours, starting from 6 pm on Tuesday.
According to official orders, internet services will remain suspended until 11.59 pm on January 7. The decision was taken by the Additional Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner, following a proposal from the Hanumangarh district collector.
The administration stated that the suspension was necessary due to the possibility of large crowds, the spread of rumours, and potential disruption of peace during the mahapanchayat. Officials said the move was aimed at preventing the misuse of social media and internet-based platforms to incite unrest.
The order clarifies that essential services will remain unaffected. Voice calls, landline services, SMS, and broadband internet services in hospitals, banks, and industrial units have been exempted. Only mobile data services have been suspended.
Meanwhile, security arrangements have been significantly tightened in Sangaria town. Police have erected barricades at all four major entry points since Tuesday night.
Checkpoints have been set up at Ratanpura Kanchi, Nathwana, Bhagatpura bridge, and the rural college canal bridge on Chautala Road, where vehicles and individuals are being thoroughly checked before being allowed entry.
According to farmer leaders, the mahapanchayat is expected to begin around noon. Farmer leader Joginder Singh, who has participated in previous protests in Hanumangarh, is also likely to attend the gathering.
Farmers opposing the ethanol factory proposed in the Tibbi area allege that the project will pose environmental risks and adversely affect agricultural land.
The administration, however, maintains that the factory will generate employment and contribute to industrial development in the region. Protesters remain unconvinced, insisting that the project threatens their land, environment, and livelihoods.