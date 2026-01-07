Internet services suspended ahead of farmers’ mahapanchayat against Rajasthan's Hanumangarh ethanol plant

JAIPUR: Farmers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district are once again mobilising against the proposed Dune Ethanol Private Limited factory planned to be set up in the area, with the district administration suspending mobile internet services and imposing prohibitory orders ahead of a farmers’ mahapanchayat scheduled in Sangaria on January 7.

The agitation is being led under the banner of the “Remove ethanol factory – save the region” struggle committee.

Farmer representatives on Tuesday reiterated their demands, calling for the cancellation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for the ethanol plant. They also demanded the withdrawal of cases allegedly registered against local residents during earlier protests.

Farmers from Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts, along with participants from neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, are expected to attend the mahapanchayat in large numbers.

In view of the anticipated gathering, the district administration has placed Sangaria on high alert. Section 163 has been imposed, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people. The order also bans the carrying of weapons or sticks, holding unauthorised meetings, and using religious places for assemblies.

Citing concerns over law and order, the administration has temporarily suspended mobile internet services in Sangaria tehsil and within a 10-kilometre radius for 30 hours, starting from 6 pm on Tuesday.