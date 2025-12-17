High tension in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh as farmers call Mahapanchayat against ethanol plant, internet suspended

JAIPUR: An air of high tension and uncertainty prevails in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district as hundreds of farmers have begun gathering for a large Mahapanchayat to protest against a proposed ethanol factory in the area.
Farmers who clashed with the police last week over the issue have stepped up their agitation after talks with the administration failed.
A large Mahapanchayat has been called on Wednesday at the grain market in Hanumangarh Junction. The gathering was initially planned outside the District Collectorate but was later shifted.
Farmers allege that the ethanol factory will lead to a decline in groundwater levels and cause air and water pollution, adversely affecting agriculture and the local environment.
The factory is being constructed in Rathi Kheda village of Tibbi tehsil. Talks between the District Collector and farmer leaders have reached a deadlock, with farmer representatives stating that the agitation will continue until the construction of the factory is stopped.
Farmers have mobilised widely over the past few days, visiting villages to gather maximum support for the Mahapanchayat. On the other hand, the police and district administration have put in place tight security arrangements for the event.
To maintain discipline, an order has been issued by the District Collector and District Magistrate of Hanumangarh, Khushal Yadav, imposing prohibitory measures within the revenue limits of the district. With the imposition of Section 144 in Hanumangarh district, the administration has taken strict steps in view of the assembly.
In addition, Section 163 has been implemented to maintain law and order, and a ban has been placed on unauthorised gatherings and processions.
A warning has also been issued that action will be taken against those who violate the order. A complete ban has been imposed on weapons and sticks, and provocative slogans, speeches and propaganda have also been prohibited.
As a precautionary measure, the district administration has suspended internet services at the district headquarters for today and tomorrow. Officials said the suspension of internet services across the district is primarily aimed at preventing the spread of rumours.
Fearing any untoward incident, the administration has also requisitioned additional police forces from neighbouring districts.
Despite the deadlock, farmer leaders maintain that the project poses a serious environmental threat. A Mahapanchayat held on December 10 discussed the future course of the agitation. When farmers later attempted to march towards the factory site, they were stopped by the police, leading to a tense standoff.
Meanwhile, Ganganagar–Hanumangarh MP Kuldeep Indora, along with other MPs from Rajasthan, met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav to apprise him of the farmers’ concerns regarding the project.
The District Collector reiterated that permission to bring tractors for the Mahapanchayat could not be granted, citing their alleged misuse during earlier incidents in Tibbi.
Dune Ethanol Private Limited, a Chandigarh-based company, is setting up a 40-megawatt grain-based ethanol plant in Rathi Kheda. The company has said the project is aligned with the Centre’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.
Protests against the plant have been ongoing for over a year. A largely peaceful agitation continued for nearly 10 months, from September 2024 to June 2025, but intensified in July 2025 after the company began constructing a boundary wall at the site.
On November 19, 2025, construction resumed under police protection, triggering fresh anger among farmers. More than 12 farmer leaders, including Mehanga Singh, were arrested, while 67 people surrendered before the police on November 20 and 21.
On December 10, farmers held a large protest outside the Tibbi Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office. Later in the afternoon, hundreds of farmers reached the factory site with tractors, where the boundary wall was damaged and clashes broke out with the police. To disperse the crowd, police used tear gas and later resorted to a lathi charge.
Congress MLA from Sangaria, Abhimanyu Poonia, who had joined the protest in support of the farmers, was injured in the baton charge and was later admitted to Hanumangarh District Hospital.