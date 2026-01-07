Israel values partnership with India, will meet PM Modi in the near future: Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Amid deepening bilateral engagement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Israel values its partnership with New Delhi and their shared determination to defeat terrorism.

Netanyahu, in a telephone call with Modi--first in 2026--also said he looked forward to meeting the Indian prime minister in the near future to continue discussions in person.

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Modi, for the warm conversation and friendship," Netanyahu posted on social media platform X from his personal account.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of India. Israel values the deep partnership with India and our shared determination to defeat terrorism," the Israeli Premier added.

In a series of posts on X from his official account, the Israeli leader said that he "had a fruitful conversation today, focused on strengthening our two countries' national security with my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"We discussed the strength of India-Israel relations and how we can unleash the boundless potential of this partnership for the benefit of our peoples.

I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Modi in the near future to continue these discussions in person," Netanyahu said.

The two leaders had also spoken last month and "agreed to meet very soon."

PM Modi said on X, "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel.

We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead."

"We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination," Modi added.

In New Delhi, a statement from the prime minister's office said, the two leaders warmly exchanged New Year greetings and wished the people of both countries peace and prosperity.

It said Netanyahu briefed the prime minister on the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

"The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region," the statement said.