NMC derecognises Vaishno Devi Medical Institute following protests over admission of Muslim students

SRINAGAR: National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to revoke recognition to Vaishno Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) after controversy surrounding admission of Muslim students to the medical college.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) yesterday evening withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Reasi, for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for academic year 2025-26 for failure to meeting essential standards.

The NMC has directed that students admitted by SMVDIME for academic year 2025-26 shall be accommodated as supernumerary seats in other Government Medical Colleges within J&K Union Territory by the competent authority.

The selection of 43 non Hindu students including 42 Muslims and one Sikh among the first batch of 50 students in the SMVDIME had created controversy as the BJP and other Hindu groups opposed selection of Muslims in the medical college saying the Shrine board is being run by offerings and donations of Hindus and only Hindu students should be admitted there.

About 60 Hindu groups formed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) to spearhead agitation initially for cancelling the admission of Muslim students and later for closure of the medical college.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) have welcomed the decision, while the ruling National Conference and Congress have slammed BJP over de-recognition to SMVDIME and termed it a big and devastating loss for the Jammu region.