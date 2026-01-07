Sambhal administration issues 15-day ultimatum to demolish mosque, shrine allegedly built on graveyard

SAMBHAL: The Sambhal administration has issued an ultimatum to a committee overseeing a shrine and a mosque, allegedly built on land recorded as a graveyard in the Chaudhary Sarai area, to demolish the "illegal" structures, officials said on Wednesday.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh visited the site and served a notice, warning of legal action if compliance is not ensured.

Speaking to reporters, the tehsildar said the land is officially recorded as a graveyard, but a mosque and a shrine associated with Dada Fakhruddin Rehmatullah have been constructed on it.

He said that a large market is held at the site every Friday, but its organisers now must obtain permission from the sub-divisional magistrate before holding it.