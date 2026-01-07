SIR: Lucknow, Ghaziabad top in delisted voters; Bundelkhand districts least hit

LUCKNOW: Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Balrampur and Kanpur Nagar are among the top districts in Uttar Pradesh that have recorded the highest percentage of electors whose forms remained uncollected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, according to official data.

Districts like Lalitpur, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Chitrakoot in the Bundelkhand region of the state had the least removals from the draft roll.

The draft electoral roll published on Tuesday after the SIR excludes 2.89 crore voters but retains 12.55 crore.

The 2.89 crore voters, or 18.70 per cent, of the 15.44 crore listed earlier could not be included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

According to district-wise draft roll data published on January 6, Lucknow topped the list with 30.04 per cent uncollected forms, involving about 12 lakh electors.

The district's electorate declined from 39.94 lakh in October 2025 to 27.94 lakh in the revised draft.

The uncollected category included 1.28 lakh death-related cases, 4.28 lakh voters marked untraceable or absent, and 5.36 lakh cases of permanent shifting, besides other categories.

Ghaziabad followed with 28.83 per cent uncollected forms, covering about 5.83 lakh electors.