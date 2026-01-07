Six more trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum; toll mounts to 16 in a week

RANCHI: Wild elephant terror continues in Chaibasa as six more people were trampled to death by an elephant, said to be separated from its herd, in Bharbaria village under Noamundi block of West Singhbhum. Two others have also been seriously injured by the elephant and are struggling for their life in the hospital.

Notably, during the past seven days, the elephant has killed a total of 16 people in the area. The latest incident occurred late in the night on Tuesday within the jurisdictions of Noamundi and Hatgamariah police stations.

The victims of the incident are Sanatan Meral, his wife Jonko Kui, their two children, and two other members of the family. The incident took place around 10 pm when a wild elephant suddenly attacked the house while everyone was asleep.

One child managed to escape and survive the attack. Forest department officials also reported that four others sustained injuries during the attack.

Confirming the developments, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan said the tusker has been moving violently across the Kolhan region for several days. "A day earlier, the same elephant had killed seven people in the Kolhan forest range under Goilkera police station, including a young man and his two children," said the DFO.

The elephant is changing its location very rapidly, making it difficult for the forest teams to track it continuously, he added.

According to the DFO, a team of experts has been called in from West Bengal to assist in the process of tranquillizing and capturing the elephant. They have also sought a team from the wildlife conservation organisation 'Vantara,' and further action will be expedited once they arrive.