Supreme Court rejects plea seeking court-monitored probe into CLAT 2026 paper leak allegations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by a group of law aspirants from the SC, OBC and EWS categories seeking an independent and time-bound probe into allegations of a leak of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 question paper, observing that the plea had been filed belatedly.

A two-judge Bench comprising Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe noted that the alleged leak was said to have occurred on 6 December, but the petition was filed only on 16 December.

“You say it was leaked on December 6. Why did you wait till December 16 to file the petition? Before the declaration of results, we would have appreciated it,” the Bench observed.

CLAT 2026 was conducted on 7 December 2025 between 2 pm and 4 pm across 156 test centres in 25 states and four Union Territories.

Although the plea was filed on 16 December, it came up for hearing before the apex court only on Wednesday. The court noted that the examination process had already been completed.