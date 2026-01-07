TMC, Chhattisgarh cops trade charges over assault of migrant workers

KOLKATA/RAIPUR : An incident of assault on migrant workers from West Bengal has come to light in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, prompting the Trinamool Congress to intensify its protest against what it calls the regular targeting of Bengali-speaking labourers on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The latest case involves eight migrant workers from the minority community, all residents of Chepri village in Purulia, who had been working at a bakery in Surajpur for the past few months.

According to sources, tension flared on Sunday after the workers had a heated argument with the bakery management over pending wages. Soon after, a group of local Bajrang Dal activists allegedly rushed to the spot and assaulted the workers with batons, suspecting them to be Bengali-speaking Bangladeshi immigrants. One of the victims suffered a fracture in his right hand.

Police intervened, rescued the injured workers and later contacted the Purulia district police to verify their identities. Sheikh Iqbal, a TMC leader from Chepri village, said, “One police personnel from Katowali police station in Surajpur informed me about the incident, seeking to know about the details of the eight migrant workers. We collected all documents from the families of the eight hapless victims and submitted all papers to the police.”