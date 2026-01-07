TMC, Chhattisgarh cops trade charges over assault of migrant workers

KOLKATA/RAIPUR : An incident of assault on migrant workers from West Bengal has come to light in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, prompting the Trinamool Congress to intensify its protest against what it calls the regular targeting of Bengali-speaking labourers on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The latest case involves eight migrant workers from the minority community, all residents of Chepri village in Purulia, who had been working at a bakery in Surajpur for the past few months.
According to sources, tension flared on Sunday after the workers had a heated argument with the bakery management over pending wages. Soon after, a group of local Bajrang Dal activists allegedly rushed to the spot and assaulted the workers with batons, suspecting them to be Bengali-speaking Bangladeshi immigrants. One of the victims suffered a fracture in his right hand.
Police intervened, rescued the injured workers and later contacted the Purulia district police to verify their identities. Sheikh Iqbal, a TMC leader from Chepri village, said, “One police personnel from Katowali police station in Surajpur informed me about the incident, seeking to know about the details of the eight migrant workers. We collected all documents from the families of the eight hapless victims and submitted all papers to the police.”
On Monday, the Surajpur police said the eight workers were briefly detained for questioning after Bajrang Dal activists filed a complaint to a toll-free number. Surajpur SP Prashant Thakur said, “We got a complaint on a toll-free number from a group of local Bajrang Dal activists who suspected them of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. We verified the identities of all eight with the police in Purulia, and also cross-checked their credentials. They were found to be bona fide and allowed to go.” He added that no formal complaint of assault had been received.
The state has also set up a toll-free number to report suspected illegal immigrants.
Meanwhile, similar attacks on migrant workers from Bengal have been reported in Odisha. On Sunday, a migrant labourer from Murshidabad was allegedly assaulted in Sambalpur, leaving one of his arms fractured. Expressing concern, Congress Working Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rushed to Sambalpur, met affected workers, and assured them of legal support.
About 11 days ago, 30-year-old Jewel Rana from Murshidabad was allegedly killed in Sambalpur. Police said he was attacked after a minor altercation and later died during treatment. Bengal police registered a zero FIR and sent a team to Odisha to investigate. Mamata Banerjee condemned the incidents as “brutal oppression, harassment and violence” against Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.