US, Ukraine teams tackle 'most difficult issues' in Russia war talks: Zelensky

PARIS: Washington and Kyiv teams in Paris were on Wednesday expected to tackle Ukraine talks' "most difficult issues" including territory following a breakthrough in European-led negotiations, Ukraine's leader said.

On Tuesday, European leaders and US envoys announced they had agreed key security guarantees for Kyiv as they sought to present a united front for Ukraine despite raging tensions over Venezuela and President Donald Trump's designs on Greenland.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner represented Washington in the talks amid efforts to end nearly four years of war in Ukraine sparked by Russia's invasion.