Air India cancels Bali-Delhi flight on Thursday as crew duty time ends; flight delayed by over 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: The New Year vacation at Bali in Indonesia ended on an unsettling note for 182 passengers on Thursday after their Air India return flight to India was cancelled, forcing them to postpone their journey by a day.

The incoming flight supposed to arrive at Gusti Ngurah Rai International flight in Bali, was diverted elsewhere due to poor weather there, as well as the end of duty hours for the cockpit crew forced the airline to cancel the flight.

The journey to Delhi will now happen on Friday (January 9) after a 24-hour-plus delay. The journey time between the two cities is only seven hours and 30 minutes.

Videos released online by a passenger, supposed to travel by the cancelled Airbus A321 flight, AI 2146, showed angry scenes at Bali airport (also known as Denpasar airport) with passengers crowding around staff seeking answers for the delay.

The Airbus A321 aircraft was supposed to take off at 10 am on January 8 from Bali airport and was expected to reach India in 7 hrs and 30 minutes. According to a source familiar with the development, “The incoming flight from Delhi to Bali was diverted to the airport of another City in Indonesia. So, an announcement was made that the flight from Bali would take off at 2.45 pm (a delay of 285 minutes) on January 8. However, the flight was further delayed by the time it reached the airport. Meanwhile, the duty hours of the operating crew came to a close.”