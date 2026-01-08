'Not through violence, stone or arrows': Wangchuk tells SC his appeal for peace was illegally suppressed

NEW DELHI: Jailed Ladakh-based climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, through his senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, on Thursday told the Supreme Court that his speech appealing for peace was illegally suppressed from the detaining authority.

He further claimed that his entire movement was through peaceful means and was "not through violence, stones or arrows".

"Sonam Wangchuk could be clearly heard stating in English that the movement would not be through violence, stones or arrows, but through peaceful means. It can even be cleanly seen and heard in the video," Sibal told the two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna Varale.

Claiming innocence in the entire movement, Sibal added that Wangchuk spoke of a peaceful revolution to bring about change without troubling others.

"He did not threaten the security of the State, did not propagate violence, and did not indicate any intent to continue prejudicial activities," Sibal argued.

The senior lawyer further questioning the stand of the probe agency in the case, pointed out that rather on the contrary, he was consistent with national unity and integrity.

Sibal submitted that his speech could not, in any manner, be seen as “threatening the security of the state.”

"The tenor of the speech is not in any sense threatening the security of the state or that I will continue such activities or to propagate violence, but to quell it,” he said.

“The tenor of the speech is consistent with our national integrity and unity which is in fact just the opposite of what the detention order says. They did not go to the website to rely upon this. They should have," Sibal contended before the Court.