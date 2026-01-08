Punjab Cabinet rejig: Power Min Sanjeev Arora likely to get additional charge of Local Govt dept

CHANDIGARH: In a major cabinet reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government is likely to allot more power to Industries and Commerce and Investment Promotion and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora. Arora is expected to be given the Local Government department, extending his influence across industrial policy, energy and urban governance.

According to sources, the Local Bodies department, which was with Dr Ravjot Singh will now be headed by Sanjeev Arora, and the NRI Affairs department will go to Dr Ravjot Singh.

The development comes ahead of the crucial civic polls in February this year for nine municipal corporations and 116 nagar councils and the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

"The papers related to the change in portfolios have been forwarded to the Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for formal approval,’’ said a senior official.

Arora had recently gone to Japan and South Korea with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to attract foreign investment in the state. Notably, the National convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, was in Punjab for two days when this development took place.

This move assumes importance in the backdrop of the upcoming municipal corporation elections in February for nine municipal corporations (Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Abohar, Pathankot and the newly upgraded municipal corporation of Barnala) and 116 nagar councils.