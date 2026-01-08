Three courts in Chhattisgarh receive bomb threats via emails

RAIPUR: District and Sessions courts in Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur received bomb threats via anonymous emails on Thursday, warning of explosions using RDX.

The threats triggered panic as authorities evacuated the premises and suspended judicial work.

Police teams and bomb disposal squads with sniffer dog units carried out thorough searches within the court premises after advocates, litigants and others were asked to quickly evacuate, officials said.

It was not immediately known from where the threatening emails originated.

The sources informed that the message was received on the official mail IDs of the respective courts in the three districts.

An unidentified person sent a mail threatening a suicide attack (citing human bomb) using RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at around 10 AM on the official e-mail ID of the Rajnandgaon court.

The sender further warned that all judges should leave the premises by 2:35 pm, a police officer in Rajnandgaon said.

The collectors and police chiefs of the three districts were promptly alerted with a directive to take immediate requisite security measures, though by late evening no suspicious items or any dangerous objects were traced after the intensified searches at respective premises, the officials said.

The police continue with their investigation to hunt down the source of the emails, they said.