Uttar Pradesh: Ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur suffers cardiac arrest in Deoria jail

LUCKNOW: Former IPS officer and political activist Amitabh Thakur, who has been languishing in Deoria jail since December 10, last year, in connection with an alleged land scam, suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

According to sources in the cardiology department, Thakur was referred from BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Wednesday night.

Thakur was admitted in SGPGIMS at around 1:00 am. According to hospital sources, his condition remains unstable and he is being treated by a team of doctors under strict medical supervision. Entry into the department has been restricted, and no official statement has been issued so far by the hospital authorities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court dismissed Thakur’s bail application following which he was taken back to jail at around 3 pm. As per the sources, after dinner at about 9.30 pm, Thakur was reading and writing when he felt severe chest pain around midnight.

Jail authorities rushed him to the hospital from where he was referred to Gorakhpur. Initial assessment suggested a possible heart attack, but the Trop-I test on Wednesday did not confirm it. As per the doctors, Thakur had not been taking regular heart medication for the past nine days, which worsened his condition.

It may be recalled that Amitabh Thakur, who crossed swords with political leaders, was given compulsory retirement in March 2021. He is lodged in Deoria jail after being accused of misusing his position as SP Deoria in 1999 when he allegedly purchased a plot in the industrial area in the name of his wife Nutan Thakur fraudulently.