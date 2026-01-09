Absconding Lucknow doctor accused of attempting forcible religious conversion arrested near Nepal border

LUCKNOW: The doctor from Lucknow's King George Medical University (KGMU), who had been declared an absconder by the authorities, was arrested by the UP police from near the Nepal border on Friday. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for any information about him.
Dr Rameezuddin Nayak, a Junior Resident at the Department of Pathology and enrolled for MD, was wanted by police for allegedly attempting forcible conversion of a fellow doctor on promise of marriage.
Police sources said that in order to evade arrest, the accused was hiding in Nepal and trying to change his location when the police nabbed him. They added that after getting his medical examination done at Balrampur hospital, the accused was produced in the local court and sent to jail.
On January 5, his parents were arrested on charges of alleged forcible religious conversion. Authorities have begun the process of seizing his properties. Notices were pasted regarding seizure of his properties at his residence in Lucknow, and at his parents’ home in UP as well as in Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, the KGMU administration recommended Dr Nayak's termination following the report of its internal probe committee.
The university had formed a seven-member probe committee under Dean, Paramedics, and Senior Professor, Department of Surgery, Dr KK Singh, to probe allegations of involvement of faculty members and individuals on the campus in “religious conversion”. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Bhavesh Singh is among the committee's members.
As per an official statement: “The committee found Dr Nayak guilty on three aspects -- he concealed his marriage while entering into a relationship with a fellow resident; after she came to know of the previous marriage, Dr Nayak stalked her and he has been found guilty of threatening the fellow resident that he would make their relationship as well as some videos public.”
Dr KK Singh said that Dr Nayak had not just been found guilty by the university’s committee, but had also “tarnished the image of the institution” as he had been absconding for 15 days.
Dr Nayak had attended a hearing of the university panel before he went missing. The committee has submitted its report to the Vice-Chancellor.
The committee has also put up notices across its campus asking its staffers to come forward anonymously if they have similar complaints against anyone on the university's rolls.
Police sources said Dr Nayak was married to a doctor from Agra, who had also levelled charges of forceful conversion against him and his parents.
As per university sources, people on the campus came to know of the allegations against Dr Nayak only when the woman made an alleged suicide attempt and was brought to the trauma centre by her colleagues.
The woman and her parents were offered accommodation within KGMU for their security by the university administration. But her parents preferred to go back to their native state with the victim who would now participate in the inquiry over the phone.