Absconding Lucknow doctor accused of attempting forcible religious conversion arrested near Nepal border

LUCKNOW: The doctor from Lucknow's King George Medical University (KGMU), who had been declared an absconder by the authorities, was arrested by the UP police from near the Nepal border on Friday. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for any information about him.

Dr Rameezuddin Nayak, a Junior Resident at the Department of Pathology and enrolled for MD, was wanted by police for allegedly attempting forcible conversion of a fellow doctor on promise of marriage.

Police sources said that in order to evade arrest, the accused was hiding in Nepal and trying to change his location when the police nabbed him. They added that after getting his medical examination done at Balrampur hospital, the accused was produced in the local court and sent to jail.

On January 5, his parents were arrested on charges of alleged forcible religious conversion. Authorities have begun the process of seizing his properties. Notices were pasted regarding seizure of his properties at his residence in Lucknow, and at his parents’ home in UP as well as in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the KGMU administration recommended Dr Nayak's termination following the report of its internal probe committee.

The university had formed a seven-member probe committee under Dean, Paramedics, and Senior Professor, Department of Surgery, Dr KK Singh, to probe allegations of involvement of faculty members and individuals on the campus in “religious conversion”. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Bhavesh Singh is among the committee's members.

As per an official statement: “The committee found Dr Nayak guilty on three aspects -- he concealed his marriage while entering into a relationship with a fellow resident; after she came to know of the previous marriage, Dr Nayak stalked her and he has been found guilty of threatening the fellow resident that he would make their relationship as well as some videos public.”