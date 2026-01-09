I-PAC resumes work at Salt Lake office after Thursday’s ED search; calls raid 'unsettling precedent'

NEW DELHI: I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) resumed work as usual at its Salt Lake office on Friday, a day after disruptions caused by search operations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of its director, Pratik Jain, and at the organisation’s office on Thursday.

It was not immediately confirmed whether Jain was at the Salt Lake office or at his Loudon Street residence in Kolkata. However, most of the employees of I-PAC -- a political consultancy firm engaged by the Trinamool Congress -- reported to work at the office located on the 11th floor of the Godrej Waterside building in Salt Lake, as well as at its various district units across West Bengal.

On Thursday, the I-PAC management had asked employees to work from home after ED officials probing a money laundering case conducted simultaneous raids at Jain’s residence and the organisation’s office from early morning.

In a statement issued on Friday, I-PAC said, "Yesterday, officials from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the I-PAC office and at the residence of our director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. It was difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law."