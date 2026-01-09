Madhya Pradesh’s first AI voice-cloning fraud reported in Indore; play school head loses entire savings

BHOPAL: In what is believed to be Madhya Pradesh’s first case of cyber fraud involving AI-driven voice modulation, a middle-aged woman who runs a small play school in Indore has lost her entire savings of Rs 97,500 after being duped by a fraudster who cloned the voice of her cousin, a Uttar Pradesh police personnel.

The victim, Smita Sinha (name changed), last spoke to her cousin, who works with the Uttar Pradesh Police emergency dial service, around two years ago.

On the night of January 6, while Smita was having dinner with her husband and teenage daughter, she received a call from an unknown number that closely resembled her cousin’s phone number. The caller confirmed that he was her cousin and sounded exactly like him.

He claimed that one of his close friends had been admitted to a prominent private hospital in Indore and urgently required life-saving cardiac surgery. The caller said he needed to transfer a large sum immediately to fund the surgery.