NSA Ajit Doval likely to be part of Indian delegation at WEF in Davos

NEW DELHI: India is set to send a power-packed delegation to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos later this month, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval likely to join at least four Union ministers — Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K Ram Mohan Naidu — who are confirmed to travel to Switzerland for the event.

Besides Doval and the union ministers, as many as six chief Ministers are also expected to be there, along with over 100 top chief executive officers (CEOs) of Indian companies, to attend the five-day annual event from January 18-24, which will be held under the theme of ‘a spirit of dialogue’.

The chief ministers include Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy of Telangana, and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren.

Representation in the contingent from among the chief ministers is from across the country’s political spectrum, as Reddy is from Congress, Soren from Congress ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (an ally of BJP), the other three CMs are from BJP. Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (from Congress) is also expected to be there. Among the Union ministers, Naidu is from TDP, while the other four are from BJP.

According to officials, Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi (from BJP) and a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh are also expected to travel to Davos for the annual event, which is attended by the rich and powerful from across the globe.

Among global leaders, US President Donald Trump is expected to be there along with his senior colleagues - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright - while several state governors will also be participating.