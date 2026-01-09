SC raps Cabinet Secretary for not filing affidavit on private universities

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Cabinet Secretary to the Union of India for flouting its directions to file an affidavit in connection with the regulation of private universities in the country.

“We are really surprised as to how the Cabinet Secretary was under the misconception that despite a categorical order of the court that the affidavit has to be affirmed by him, he has not filed it and has instead been filed by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department,” a bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria said.

The court had in November 2025 directed a nationwide audit of private universities after a petition alleged that Amity University had harassed a student for changing her name. She said the institution had refused to change her name in its rolls despite furnishing all legal documents.

In 2021, the petitioner had changed her name from Khushi Jain to Ayesha Jain and published it in the Gazette. Yet, Amity barred her from attending classes and even taunted her for taking a Muslim name.