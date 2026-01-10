Adopt 'Swadeshi', 'Swabhasha' to achieve self-reliance: Amit Shah

JAIPUR: Emphasising the need to embrace 'Swadeshi' and 'Swabhasha', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged people to use indigenous products and promote the use of their mother tongue.

Addressing the Mahasabha (assembly) of the Maheshwari community in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Shah said, "The only way to reach the top is through self-reliance, and the mantra for this is swadeshi."

Shah urged people to use indigenous products as much as possible and appealed to shopkeepers to prioritise the sale of domestically made goods. "I appeal to everyone to manufacture products that are not currently made in the country," he said.

Shah said that over the past 11 years, India has moved from being the world’s 11th largest economy to the fourth. He expressed confidence that the country would become the third-largest economy next year.

He added that along with swadeshi, people should also adopt and promote their mother tongue. "Another important aspect of self-reliance is language," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that while learning different languages is necessary to progress globally, people should not forget their mother tongue. "Use your mother tongue with your children. Speak in Marwari and Rajasthani so that they remain connected to their culture and history," he said, describing the Maheshwari community as one that has traditionally upheld both valour and justice.

Later in the day, Shah attended a state-level appointment ceremony at the Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur as the chief guest. During the event, he distributed appointment letters to 9,000 newly recruited police constables.