Delhi HC directs Centre to consider plea by retired government employee to include live-in-partner in family pension

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to consider the plea by a retired government employee seeking to include his live-in partner of over 40 years and their children in the Pension Payment Order for family pension and healthcare facilities.

The court held that the petitioner had never concealed his relationship with the live-in partner and, therefore, treating his efforts to include hers and their children's names as his family as "grave misconduct" to deny post-retirement benefits was erroneous.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain set aside a 2018 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) upholding the decision of the authorities to withhold 50 per cent of monthly pensionary and gratuity benefits be given to the personnel who retired in 2012.

"We find no legitimate reason for the respondents to permanently withhold 50 per cent of the petitioner's monthly pension and gratuity or for denying family pension to the petitioner's dependents," the court said in its judgement passed on January 7.

"Accordingly, we direct the respondents to release the aforesaid amounts to the petitioner, along with interest on the delayed payments at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, from the date they became due to the date of actual payment.