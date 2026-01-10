Hate crimes against minorities unacceptable, blot on humanity: PDP leader Waheed Para

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Saturday said the hate crimes against minorities, whether in Bangladesh, Pakistan or India were unacceptable and the biggest blot on humanity.

The PDP leader said Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and co-existence has been India's strength, and it should survive in the sub-continent, especially in our country "and we should build on that."

Whether the politics of hate is in India, Bangladesh or Pakistan, it is wrong, he said.

"The hate crimes against minorities, which are increasing in the sub-continent, are unacceptable. We strongly condemn it," Para, the MLA from south Kashmir's Pulwama, told reporters here when asked about the killing of a Hindu farmer in Pakistan.

"India was a model state for the rest of the world that how Hindus and Muslims have co-existed in this country for years, it was a model state for even the west. So, somewhere India should a message to Bangladesh or other neighbouring countries like Afghanistan or Pakistan.

"These countries should get a lesson from here on how to deal and handle the minorities and how the atmosphere of harmony and co-existence should prevail. The hate crimes in Bangladesh, Pakistan or our country are the biggest blot on humanity," he added.

To a question about the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in the Reasi district of J-K, Para said it was unfortunate that admissions of meritorious students were cancelled because some BJP leaders protested.

"This is for the first time in the country we are seeing that admissions are being cancelled in the name of Muslims, or for having association with a specific religion. If this continues, where will it end?" he asked.

Asserting that there were 24 crore Muslims in India, the Pulwama MLA asked would the same approach be adopted with them and the admissions and jobs of their children as well.