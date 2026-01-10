'Incredible opportunities ahead,’ says US envoy Sergio Gor on arrival in India

Gor’s arrival comes amid a fresh row between the two countries following US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim that last year’s proposed trade deal stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Trump, a claim New Delhi rejected as “inaccurate.”

The two countries have also been at odds over Trump’s decision to double tariffs on certain Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% additional duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, as well as changes to the US immigration and visa regime.

Gor was serving as the White House personnel director when Trump nominated him in August as the next US envoy to India. The Senate confirmed his appointment in October. At his oath ceremony, Trump described Gor as a trusted figure who would “strengthen one of our country’s most important international relationships, the strategic partnership with India.”

Gor played a major role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and oversaw the vetting of political appointees, boosting his influence within the administration.

The ambassador-designate previously visited India for six days in October after his Senate confirmation, meeting Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Gor called his posting “an honour of a lifetime” and expressed his intent to enhance cooperation between the US and India across trade, security, and strategic partnerships.

As he assumes office, Gor faces the delicate task of navigating a relationship tested by trade disputes, tariffs, and political disagreements, while seeking to reinforce the long-standing strategic partnership between the two nations.