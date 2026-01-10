With US showing 'imperial' intent, time for a quick reset in India's policies, says expert

BENGALURU: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claim that the US-India trade deal has stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Trump has added another layer of uncertainty to the much-anticipated agreement. The Ministry of External Affairs hit back, saying the claim was 'not accurate', noting that Modi and Trump had spoken on the phone eight times in 2025.

So far, there have been six rounds of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement including a framework deal to resolve the 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods entering the US. Lutnick said that conditions have changed now, implying that India is no longer getting the trade deal that was arranged earlier.

In the face of strong geopolitical headwinds, an expert said it was time for a quick reset in India's foreign and domestic policy to deal with the emerging world order, which is far distanced from the rules-based order.

"India has to adjust quickly and thoroughly to survive in this environment of growing imperialism. Imagine being pressured from outside to change our independent foreign policy, which would hurt our global position and stability at home. As old rules fade, survival depends on strong internal balance, not just words," Brigadier Anil Raman, a research scholar on US domestic politics and foreign policy from the Bengaluru-based Takshashila Institution, told The New Indian Express.

"India needs to fix its weaknesses, reduce social tension, close gaps in governance, and become more unified. Fast administrative reform is essential, since slow progress will not keep up with competition. Military improvements need strong industry and reliable supply chains. India's government must be built to last, focusing on unity and capability. Weakness inside the country invites outside pressure and division," he said.