JDU distances itself from KC Tyagi's request for Bharat Ratna to Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday distanced itself from senior leader and former MP K C Tyagi's request to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that his remarks were "not in line with the party's ideology."

The statement came two days after K C Tyagi, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, described Kumar as a "precious gem" and urged the BJP-led Centre to confer the honour on him.

Responding to the letter, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "The former party MP has made several statements in the recent past which have not been in line with the party's ideology and not the official stand. All statements made by him shall be deemed to have been made in his personal capacity."

Office bearers in the JD(U) are "not sure whether Tyagi continues to hold any post in the party," he said.