SIR: Akhilesh claims BJP leaders already knew how many voters will be removed from draft rolls

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders knew how many voters would be removed from the SIR draft electoral roll even before it was published, and questioned the poll panel's "credibility."

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was published on January 6.

In it, 2.89 crore voters were excluded and 12.55 crore retained out of 15.44 crore listed earlier.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Saturday, Yadav said he was apprehensive about removal of three crore voters.

"However, even before the draft voter list was released, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said that approximately four crore votes were going to be removed," the former UP chief minister said.

"He belongs to the BJP. His speech is in the archives and everyone has heard it. A former MP from Kannauj said that 3 lakh votes had already been removed in one district. If BJP leaders, a former party MP, and the chief minister, are making such statements, then what is the credibility of the Election Commission?" he posed.

The final electoral list will be published on March 6.

Yadav said, "We hope that when such a large-scale exercise like the voter registration drive is being conducted, genuine voters will have their names added to the voter list."