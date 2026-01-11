Chhattisgarh half-yearly exam row: Headmistress suspended over ‘Ram’ named as dog in question paper

RAIPUR: The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Sunday.

Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated to dismiss the paper moderator, a contractual woman teacher, from service, they said.

During the half-yearly examinations held recently in government schools across the Raipur division, an English paper included the question, "What is the name of Mona's dog?" with four options.

One of the options listed the name 'Ram', prompting objections as Lord Ram is a revered deity in Hinduism. The other options were 'Bala', 'Sheru' and 'No One'.

The matter first came to light in Mahasamund district and subsequently in other districts of the Raipur division, sparking a controversy and protests from right-wing outfits.

Following complaints, a five-member inquiry committee was constituted to probe the matter.

Based on its findings, the paper setter, Shikha Soni, headmistress of Government Primary School, Nakti (Khapri), under Tilda development block in Raipur district, was suspended, District Education Officer (DEO) Raipur Himanshu Bhartiya said in a statement on Saturday.

