ECI clears 'plantation records' as valid SIR documents in north Bengal, says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the ECI has approved the use of tea garden and cinchona plantation employment records as valid documents for identity and residence for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for seven districts in the northern parts of West Bengal.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, also posted on X a letter dated January 11 issued by the ECI to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state.

The letter shared by Adhikari stated that the Commission has conveyed its no objection to accepting tea garden and cinchona plantation records as documents for SIR 2026 in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur.