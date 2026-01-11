ED may attach Al Falah University campus under anti-money laundering law

NEW DELHI: The Al Falah University campus in Haryana's Faridabad, which came under the scanner of investigating agencies after the Red Fort area blast, could be attached by the Enforcement Directorate under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Sunday.

The ED is investigating if funds for the construction of the varsity were sourced from alleged proceeds of crime, the sources told PTI.

Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui was arrested by the ED in November on money laundering charges linked to cheating with students of the educational institutions run by his Al Falah Trust.

The federal probe agency claimed that the educational institutes did not have the required valid accreditation for teaching.

According to the sources, a part of the "proceeds of crime" (illicit funds under the PMLA) identified in this case are suspected to have been pumped into the construction of various buildings of the university located in the Dhauj area of Faridabad.