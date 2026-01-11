Mumbai polls: Mahayuti manifesto promises tech-led governance, AI tool to identify 'Bangladeshis'

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday unveiled the manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections in Mumbai, outlining a technology-led governance plan along with a promise to free the city of "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas."

The manifesto emphasises the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to curb corruption, speed up clearances and improve service delivery.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the document and said that the alliance has planned to combine "Japanese technology" with local administration to tackle chronic civic problems and bring services to citizens' mobile phones.

"The city has seen 25 years of inefficiency in civic governance, and now I want to tell people to give us the opportunity to bring transparency in civic administration," he said.

"Our goal is a corruption-free municipal corporation," Fadnavis said, outlining a "Municipality on your Mobile" initiative and an AI-driven platform to fast-track building approvals and ensure transparency in the real estate sector.

He also pledged AI labs in all municipal schools to equip students with future-ready skills.

Fadnavis said the alliance aims to expand the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet from around 5,000 to 10,000 buses, switch to electric vehicles and introduce a 50 per cent concession on fares for women travellers.