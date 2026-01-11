PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad amid shifting global geopolitics

Prime Minister Modi will formally receive Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on Monday, where the two leaders will review progress in the India–Germany Strategic Partnership, which completed 25 years last year.

Discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in defence and security, science and innovation, green and sustainable development, and research.

Both leaders will also engage with business and industry representatives and exchange views on regional and global developments. World politics is expected to figure prominently in the talks, given the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

Chancellor Merz’s Ahmedabad programme includes a visit to Sabarmati Ashram, participation in the International Kite Festival, a stop at the Adalaj Stepwell, attendance at a skill development event, and formal talks with Prime Minister Modi at Mahatma Mandir.

On Tuesday, he will travel to Bengaluru, where he is scheduled to visit the Bosch office and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), showcasing Germany’s interest in India’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

The visit builds on a broader European push in Indian diplomacy.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar began his first official engagements of 2026 in Europe, with visits to Paris and Luxembourg and participation in the India–Weimar Triangle meeting with France, Germany and Poland.

Jaishankar said Europe was chosen deliberately to kick-start the year, stressed that India–Europe ties were growing and that both sides could contribute to stability in the global economy and international politics.