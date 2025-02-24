Who is Friedrich Merz, Conservative leader set to become new German Chancellor?

Germany's conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, is poised to lead the nation after his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won the largest vote share in the country's general elections, overtaking Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

At 69 years old, Merz, a long-time rival of ex-chancellor Angela Merkel within the CDU, has led the center-right Union bloc through the election campaign, which consistently outpaced polling.

Known for his strong business background, including roles at investment fund BlackRock and various corporate boards that made him a millionaire, Merz has never held a government leadership position.

Despite this, he seeks to project a statesman-like persona, confident in his ability to deal with unpredictable global leaders, such as US President Donald Trump, whom he has described as "predictably unpredictable."