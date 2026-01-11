West Bengal LoP urges CEC to continue SIR in state; dismisses CM's allegations as 'exaggerated'

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar urging him to continue the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. This follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that the Election Commission of India (ECI) lacks “sensitivity and understanding of ground realities”.

The LoP in the state Legislative Assembly in his letter to the CEC has termed the CM’s allegations related to the SIR exercise as ‘baseless, blown out of proportion and exaggerated’.

"Her letter appears to be a desperate and politically motivated attempt to derail the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which is crucial step towards ensuring free, fair transparent elections in our state," he wrote.

He added that the process had "evidently exposed vulnerabilities in the electoral rolls that threaten the prospects of her Trinamool Congress party, prompting such unfounded outbursts."

Suvendhu claimed that the SIR seeks to "cleanse the voter lists of discrepancies, duplicates, and ineligible entries, issues that have long plagued West Bengal’s electoral integrity."

He called the CM's portrayal of this exercise "as ‘unplanned, insensitive, and inhuman’ is nothing short of a gross exaggeration, blown out of proportion to create public hysteria and shift focus from her Government’s failures."

He further added that Mamata's claims of "harassment, intimidation, and disproportionate workload on ordinary citizens are unsubstantiated and seem designed to politicise a routine constitutional process."