X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Centre flags obscene content

The social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has removed 3,500 posts and deleted 600 accounts following a directive from the Indian government over obscene content, government sources said, reported PTI.

According to the report, sources said X has assured authorities that it will comply with regulations and prevent the spread of such content on its platform, adding that “X has accepted its mistake, and said it will comply with Indian laws, going forward, X won’t allow obscene imagery.”

The action comes a week after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology flagged explicit content on X and asked the company, led by Elon Musk, to submit an action report within 72 hours. The ministry specifically cited misuse of X’s AI services, including Grok and xAI, for generating or sharing obscene images and videos of women.

The government warned that failure to comply could lead to strict legal consequences under Indian laws, including the IT Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The notice also directed X to review its technical and governance frameworks to prevent misuse of AI-generated content, enforce strict user policies, and suspend or terminate violators.

“The conduct reflects a serious failure of platform-level safeguards and enforcement mechanisms and amounts to gross misuse of AI technologies in violation of applicable laws,” the ministry said.

X has responded by taking down flagged content and accounts and committing to stricter enforcement to prevent the recurrence of such violations.