Akal Takht directs SGPC to cooperate with Punjab govt in missing Guru Granth Sahib saroops case

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (Highest temporal seat of Sikhs) officiating Jathedar (High priest), Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to cooperate with the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by Punjab Police in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) registered over the 328 missing ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib.

This directive comes days after the Sikh clergy had initially termed government interference in the matter as "not in the Panth’s interest".

Gargaj said that while no government interference is allowed in the jurisdiction of the SGPC, the committee has been asked to cooperate with the SIT strictly concerning the misappropriation of the sacred saroops.

"If the government requires any information from the SGPC for investigation, it may be examined at the Chandigarh sub-office of SGPC in the presence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami," he said.

On the issue of the 328 missing saroops, the Akal Takht had earlier constituted an inquiry commission headed by Telangana lawyer Ishar Singh.

In the report of the Ishar Singh Commission which was approved by Akal Takht has named 16 persons as alleged accused who have also been held guilty by the highest Sikh temporal seat. Following the orders, the SGPC has already taken departmental action against them.

"The report of commission clearly states that these sacred saroops were given to the sangat through collusion between concerned employees and officials, and the prescribed offerings (bheta) were neither deposited into trust funds nor were bills issued. This matter pertains to financial misappropriation by certain corrupt employees," he added.

Gargaj recalled that the then acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, had stated on November 17, 2020 that this was a case of administrative corruption and that the employees found guilty had been dismissed.

Gargaj said that the commission, on page 231 of the fourth part of its report has explicitly stated that no political party should attempt to derive political benefit from the issue, and that any party doing so would be accountable to Akal Takht and considered guilty of betraying Panthic interests.