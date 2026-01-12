CM Fadnavis distances BJP from Annamalai’s ‘Mumbai not Maharashtra’ remark as BMC poll row escalates

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in for damage control after remarks by Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai that “Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city” snowballed into a major campaign issue ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Fadnavis distanced himself from the remarks two days before polling and said they should not be taken seriously.

Earlier, the chief minister had attempted to defend Annamalai, saying he was not fluent in Hindi and such errors could occur while speaking another language. He also said Annamalai had not spoken incorrectly and that Mumbai is an international city.

During campaigning for BJP candidates in the BMC elections, Annamalai said Bombay is not Maharashtra’s city and described it as an international city. The remarks drew sharp reactions, especially from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday, Raj Thackeray strongly criticised Annamalai and mocked his comments. “A Few days ago, some Rasamai has come from Tamil Nadu in Mumbai, and said that Bombay is not a Maharashtra city…and there is no connection between Mumbai and Maharashtra. Who is he? And B...va …what connection do you have with Mumbai, and why did you come here?” Raj Thackeray asked.

Pausing amid loud cheers from the crowd, Raj Thackeray invoked a slogan coined by the late Balasaheb Thackeray in the 1960s and said it was meant for such people.