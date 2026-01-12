CM Fadnavis distances BJP from Annamalai’s ‘Mumbai not Maharashtra’ remark as BMC poll row escalates

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in for damage control after remarks by Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai that “Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city” snowballed into a major campaign issue ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Fadnavis distanced himself from the remarks two days before polling and said they should not be taken seriously.
Earlier, the chief minister had attempted to defend Annamalai, saying he was not fluent in Hindi and such errors could occur while speaking another language. He also said Annamalai had not spoken incorrectly and that Mumbai is an international city.
During campaigning for BJP candidates in the BMC elections, Annamalai said Bombay is not Maharashtra’s city and described it as an international city. The remarks drew sharp reactions, especially from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.
Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday, Raj Thackeray strongly criticised Annamalai and mocked his comments. “A Few days ago, some Rasamai has come from Tamil Nadu in Mumbai, and said that Bombay is not a Maharashtra city…and there is no connection between Mumbai and Maharashtra. Who is he? And B...va …what connection do you have with Mumbai, and why did you come here?” Raj Thackeray asked.
Pausing amid loud cheers from the crowd, Raj Thackeray invoked a slogan coined by the late Balasaheb Thackeray in the 1960s and said it was meant for such people.
Amid the growing controversy, Fadnavis said Annamalai’s remarks had been twisted and blown out of proportion. He said Annamalai is not from Maharashtra, is not a national BJP leader, and that too much importance should not be attached to his statement.
Fadnavis further said Annamalai had mistakenly used “Bombay” instead of “Mumbai” due to his poor Hindi. “We do sometimes call Madras instead of Chennai…but when someone corrects, then it has been immediately corrected. Therefore, no more attention should be given to the statement of Annamalai, and it should not be taken seriously at all,” Fadnavis said.
Raj Thackeray, however, linked Annamalai’s statement to what he described as a larger conspiracy by BJP leaders to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. He alleged the remarks were aimed at targeting Marathi people and the state. “But we will continue to fight and will not allow it to happen. The 106 people sacrificed their lives for Mumbai so that the martyrs' sacrifices will not go to waste. But people need to be aware and join those dots who are grabbing the majority of the project, and in which region. Therefore, the BMC election is important to have ‘say’ in decision-making,” Raj Thackeray said.
Responding to Raj Thackeray’s remarks and being called “Rasmalai”, Annamalai said, “...These people are issuing threats. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, through its newspaper Saamana, similar to our Murasoli, has written that if I come to Mumbai, they will cut my leg and blacken my face with ink.”
He added, “I am going to Mumbai. Let them try inking me or cutting my leg; we will see what happens. If I were afraid of such threats and intimidation, I would be sitting in my native village.”