Glamorization of tobacco through surrogate advertising threat to adolescent health: Experts

NEW DELHI: Growing glamorization of tobacco through surrogate advertising and its everyday normalisation by selling it alongside toffees and candies poses a serious threat to the health of children and adolescents, experts said.

They cautioned that if this trend is not checked urgently, it could lead to a new epidemic of cancers and lung diseases in the coming years.

Dr. Shalini Singh, Director, ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, highlighted that children are exposed to tobacco through everyday influences, starting at retail points and extending to surrogate promotion.

“When tobacco products are displayed openly at points of sale and placed alongside items meant for children, it sends a misleading signal that these products are harmless,” she said, adding that branding cues and indirect promotions further reinforce this exposure.

Dr Singh was speaking at a webinar "The Silent Push: Tobacco and Young India” on the occasion of National Youth Day organised by Tobacco Free India, a citizen initiative.

She underlined the need to strictly limit point-of-sale visibility, cautioning that retail displays should not become a de facto advertising tool.

Dr Naveen Thacker, Executive Director of the International Paediatric Association, warned that the problem begins far earlier than commonly assumed, and quoted a survey he had conducted which showed that one in six children around the age of 10 had already experimented with tobacco.