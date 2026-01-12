Indore water contamination: 12 new cases of diarrhoea detected, over 4,800 people screened

INDORE: At least 12 new patients suffering from diarrhoea were reported at a health facility in Indore on Monday as the health department screened 4,827 people amid a gastroenteritis outbreak triggered by contaminated drinking water supply, officials said.

Three out of the 12 patients, who reported at the outpatient departments (OPDs) of health centres in the affected Bhagirathpura area, were referred to hospitals.

Officials said 434 patients were admitted to hospitals after the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea began on December 29, and 395 of them have been discharged after recovery.

At present, 39 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, including 10 in intensive care units (ICUs), they said.

The administration has confirmed seven deaths so far due to the outbreak caused by consumption of contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura, while residents have claimed that 23 patients, including a six-month-old infant, have died.

Amid conflicting claims over the death toll, the administration has distributed compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to 18 affected families.