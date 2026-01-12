Jharkhand plans 10-yr move to solve wildlife conflict

RANCHI: Amid the rise in the number of elephant attacks, claiming at least 25 lives in the past eleven days across the state, Jharkhand government is preparing a 10-year vision and climate plan to mitigate man-animal conflicts and restore the forest cover, officials said on Sunday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sanjeev Kumar said the ‘vision plan’ seeks to balance ecological conservation with community well-being, offering hope for more harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. “If everything goes as per the plan, the vision document will be finalised by March 31 and will be implemented from the next financial year,” Kumar added.

The comprehensive plan, which deals with a 30-point agenda, aims to address such a problem, improve wildlife habitats, regenerate degraded forests, and promote forest-based livelihoods for local communities, the officials said.

“The 10-year vision plan deals with 30 issues such as regenerating forests, creating forest-based livelihood for local communities, protecting and digitising forest boundaries, improving habitats of animals such as tiger, leopard and bear in the state, rehabilitating mined out areas so that pollution impact could be reduced and drafting a micro plan to improve local climate,” he added.